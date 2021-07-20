Just In
Oppo Watch 2 With Snapdragon Wear 4100 Chip Launching On July 27: What To Expect?
Oppo is gearing up to launch the successor of its first-ever smartwatch dubbed Oppo Watch 2. The brand has confirmed that the Oppo Watch 2 is launching at 3 PM (local time) on July 27 in China. Oppo has not shared any key details about the upcoming smartwatch. However, multiple reports revealed the features of the Oppo Watch 2. Alongside, the watch has been listed on China JD.com, revealing design. Let's dive into details.
Oppo Watch 2 Features We Know So Far
The upcoming Oppo Watch 2 will come with a similar design as its predecessor. The watch will have a square-shaped dial with rounded corners. It is seen with two buttons on the right edge. The Oppo Watch 2 watch is also rumored to offer a circular-shaped dial version.
Additionally, a report from IT Home reveals few key details of the upcoming Oppo watch. Going by this, the Oppo Watch 2 is likely to come with 16GB of storage and will also support eSIM. Besides, the watch is said to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip along with Apollo4s chip, while the previous-gen watch runs Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip. The Apollo4s chip is said to reduce the power consumption of the watch.
It is expected to offer good health and fitness-related features like its predecessor, which might include a heart rate monitoring sensor, Spo2 sensor, and so on. A previous report also suggested that the watch will be available in 46mm and 42mm variants. The 46mm variant is expected to arrive in Dust Gray, Mine Shaft, and Steel Blue color options, while the standard 42mm model will come in Mine Shaft, Gold Sand, Water Leaf, and Matisse color variants.
What to Expect?
As of now, the battery life and display features are still unknown. We expect the next-gen Oppo watch will come with an AMOLED panel, IP rating, and upgraded battery life compared to its predecessor. Moreover, the Oppo Watch 2 is expected to be a great rival for the other mid-range watches like the recently launched Amazfit Zepp Z and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series.
However, it remains to be seen at what price the next-gen watch will come. Considering the price of the original Oppo Watch, the next-gen Oppo Watch 2 is believed to arrive under Rs. 20,000. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement on the same.
