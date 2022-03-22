Just In
Oppo Watch Free First India Sale On March 29; Price And Features To Check Out
Oppo launched the Watch Free last month alongside the Reno7 series handsets in India. At the time of launch, the brand did not reveal the sale date of the Oppo Watch Free, until now. As per the Flipkart listing, the Oppo Watch Free is all set to go on sale on March 29 in the country. Check here where to buy and the pricing of the Oppo watch in India.
Oppo Watch Free Price & Sale Timing In India
As far as the price is concerned, the Oppo Watch Free will cost Rs. 5,999 in India. The sale is scheduled for 12 PM (noon) on March 29. It can be purchased via Flipkart in the sole black color variant. We expect the Oppo watch will also be available on the brand's official site in India.
Oppo Watch Free Specifications
In terms of design, the Oppo Watch Free has the same square-shaped dial like the Oppo Watch. The smartwatch features a 1.64-inch (280x456 pixels) AMOLED screen with DCI-P3 colour gamut support and the 2.5D glass protection. The Oppo Watch Free comes with more than 100 sports modes such as running, walking, badminton, cricket, and many more.
The watch supports several watch faces and alsolets users to create new watch faces using the image of the outfit.For connectivity, the watch supports Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 or above.
The Oppo Watch Free is powered by a 230 mAh battery unit which is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. And five minutes of charge provides one day's usage. The smartwatch also comes with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and snore monitoring. Other aspects include smart notifications, music control, real-time weather, 5ATM water-resistant rating, and so on. Lastly, it measures 46x29.7x10.6mm and weighs 33 grams.
Oppo Watch Free: Should You Buy?
If you are looking for a watch with good health-related features, the Oppo Watch Free can be a good pick. Alongside, you'll get a long-lasting battery along with an AMOLED panel and customized watch faces.
