Oppo Watch Free India Launch Officially Confirmed; Coming On Feb 4 Alongside Reno7 Series

We already know Oppo is launching the next-gen Reno7 series smartphones on Feb 4 in India. Besides, the brand was also said to launch the Oppo Watch Free but it did not reveal the launch date. However, it was listed on the official site of Oppo. Now, the brand has officially confirmed that it will be bringing the Oppo Watch Free on Feb 4 in the country. The watch was originally launched back in September last year in China.

Oppo Watch Free India Launch Officially Confirmed

Oppo took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch of the Oppo Watch Free. The smartwatch is launching on Feb 4 alongside the Reno7 series smartphones. The official teaser has confirmed the watch will be available in black color option and will have a square-shaped dial.

From your daily schedule to following a healthy routine, plan anything and everything with #OPPOWatchFree. Designed to perfection, it ensures a seamless experience like never before.

Oppo Watch Free Features In India

The features of the Oppo Watch Free in India are expected to be similar to the Chinese variant. The Oppo Watch Free has a 1.64-inch (280 x 456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass.

For battery, the watch is backed by a 230 mAh battery unit which is claimed to last up to 14 days and takes 75 minutes to charge fully. The Oppo watch supports 100+ watch faces and comes with more than 100 sports modes including cricket, badminton, skiing, and more can automatically track four sports. The Oppo Watch Free will also allow users to create new watch faces using the image of the outfit.

The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is 5ATM resistant. Other features include heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep monitoring. There is an NFC variant for the Oppo Watch Free in China. It remains to be seen whether it will make its way outside of China.

Oppo Watch Free Expected Price In India

The Oppo Watch Free was announced starting at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,200), for the regular variant. Looking at this, the watch is expected to come around Rs. 6,000 in the country. However, we cannot surely comment on this. So, we'll suggest you wait for the official announcement.

Besides, Oppo is also launching the Oppo Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro at the same event. The standard Oppo Reno7 is tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno7 SE. The Reno7 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 31,490 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the Reno7 Pro is tipped to come at Rs. 47,990 (box price) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Reno7 Pro will come between Rs. 36,000 and Rs. 38,000 in the country.

It is also important to note that the Reno7 Pro is touted to be the slimmest Reno device ever, measuring 7.45mm in thickness. It will also have an Aircraft-Grade Shooting Star design. To know the detailed features, click here.

