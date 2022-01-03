Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Since the demand for the smartwatch has now skyrocketed, brands like Noise and Boat are continuously bringing new products. Now, Portronics, another Indian accessories brand has launched a new smartwatch dubbed the Portronics Kronos Y1. The key highlight of the smartwatch is Bluetooth Calling support. Also, you'll get a bunch of health-related features, great battery life, and so on.

Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Features

In terms of features, the smartwatch has a 1.75-inch HD (240x280 pixels) dynamic display with curved glass and a metal body. The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch supports more than 200 watch faces. There is an inbuilt mic and speakers to attend and make calls directly from the wrist. The watch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and also comes with an in-built music controller, 64MB of onboard storage to store the music.

Moreover, the watch supports blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and sleep tracking. There are also multiple sports modes such as walking, running, cycling, swimming, basketball, skipping, and many more. For battery, the Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge and to offer up to 15 days of standby time.

The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has an IP67 rating for water resistance. Lastly, it comes with a sleek and lightweight design, weighing 55 grams.

Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Price Details

The price of the Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has been set at 3,449, as per the official site. On the other hand, the watch is listed with a price tag of Rs. 3,299 on Amazon and Rs. 3,399 on Flipkart. It comes in grey and black color options. The brand is also offering 12 months of warranty.

Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch: Should You Buy?

The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch will be good to consider who are especially looking for an Indian brand along with decent features. At an affordable price, you'll get premium features like Bluetooth Calling support, SpO2 sensor, and so on. The smartwatch can be a good competitor to the recently announced Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch. However, it was announced at Rs. 4,999.

