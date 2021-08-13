Realme Band 2 Gets BIS Nod; 1.4-Inch LCD Panel, Upgraded Features Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Fitness tracker market in India might soon have a new player - the Realme Band 2. A tipster has spotted the Realme Band 2 on the BIS certification, which also revealed a couple of its features. Moreover, images of the upcoming Realme fitness tracker had appeared online, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Realme Band 2 Launch Nearing

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to share the details of the upcoming Realme fitness band. The Realme Band 2 was spotted with the model number RMW2010 on the BIS certification website. Looking back, the same wearable appeared on the Bluetooth SIG listing with the same model number.

However, the listing doesn't reveal much. We now know the Realme Band 2 will support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Since the tracker has appeared on these official listings, the Realme Band 2 launch is nearing. Moreover, this also confirms the tracker will release in the Indian market pretty soon.

Realme Band 2 receives the Indian BIS certification, Indian launch imminent.#Realme #RealmeBand2 pic.twitter.com/T2XcHqsue2 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 13, 2021

Realme Band 2 Specs: Everything We Know So Far

The Realme Band 2 has appeared a couple of times on the rumor mill. Reports suggest it looks largely similar to the Honor Band 6. The upcoming Realme Band 2 is said to flaunt a 1.4-inch square display, which could be an LCD panel. The display is surely bigger than its predecessor, where the first-gen Realme Band packed a 0.96-inch display.

The Realme Band 2 strap seems to be a replaceable one, which further indicates a pop-in charger support as there's a new strap design. Overall, the upcoming Realme tracker is said to measure 45.9 x 24.6 x 12.1mm. As the next-gen fitness trackers, Realme has reportedly upped the features. The upcoming Realme Band 2 could pack a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and much more.

Realme Band 2 Price In India: What To Expect?

The features leaked so far are meager. Of course, it would have a few overlapping features from the original Realme Band like the multiple sports modes and the lightweight build. Speaking of the design, the first-gen Realme Band included a TPU material that is water, cold, oil, and aging resistant. If these features are upgraded, we can expect the Realme Band 2 to be priced around Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000.

