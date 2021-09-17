Realme Band 2 With 90 Sports Modes To Launch On Sep 24 In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is hosting an event on September 24 where the brand is going to launch several products including new smartphones, TV, and a fitness band. The Realme Band 2 is the upcoming smart band that will go official on September 24 (at 12:30 PM IST) alongside the Realme Narzo 50 series smartphones and the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch. To recall, the fitness band was launched just two days ago in Malaysia.

Realme Band 2 Features In India

The dedicated microsite for the Realme Band 2 has also gone live on the brand's official site which confirms the band will come with a similar set of features as the international variant. Starting with the display, the Realme Band 2 has a 1.4-inch touch display placed in a rectangle case and offers 500nits peak brightness.

The smart band supports 50 watch faces and 90 sports modes that include yoga, outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor run, and many more. The Realme Band 2 also comes with and real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and so on. For battery, the band gets its power from a 204 mAh battery unit which claims to last up to 12 days on a single charge.

Additionally, the Realme Band 2 is water resistance of up to 50 meters and supports Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. Lastly, it measures 45.9 x 24.6 x 12.1mm in dimensions and weighs 27.3 grams.

Realme Band 2 Expected Price In India

There is no clue regarding the pricing of the Realme Band 2 in the country. However, considering the international market price, we expect the band will come at around Rs. 2,500. Until the official announcement happens, take this as speculations. In terms of availability, the Realme Band 2 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Reale.com in India.

Features like 90 sports modes, a SpO2 sensor, and great battery life will be the plus points for the Realme Band 2. Further, one can watch the launch event by heading over to Realme's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

