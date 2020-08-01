Realme Buds 3 To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme seems to be all set to launch the Realme Buds 3 in India this month. The new development comes to light through the latest episode of the company's CEO Madhav Sheth #AskMadhav. He mentioned that the company will launch the next version of Realme Buds in India this month. Well, the talk is about the Realme Buds 3.

The new Realme Buds 3 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature as well. He claims it will be the 'industry-leading ANC technology'. The Realme Buds 2 was launched last year at a price of Rs. 599.

Realme Buds 3 Details

To recap, the Realme Buds 2 feature an 11.2mm audio driver which offers tangle-free Kevlar braided cable with built-in magnets. It also comes with 3-button for remote control It is also known about some more upcoming products of the company. The company is expected to come up with AIOT products and a range of 5G smartphones in the future. The company is said to be launching 5G smartphones with its artificial intelligence devices and some lifestyle products.

Besides the new Realme Buds 3, the company is also working on a new high-end smartwatch. He also claimed that the company's upcoming smartphones will no longer have ban apps. Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it will take part in this year's IFA trade show which will take place in Berlin.

On the other hand, the brand has launched a new 10W wireless charger in India. With this wireless charger, you can charge Realme Buds Air as well as other smartphones that support wireless charging. The Realme 10W Wireless Charger is only 9mm thin which is pocket-friendly. The charger is now available for purchase on Realme's website only with a price tag of Rs. 899. It comes in a Grey color variant and will be available offline stores soon.

