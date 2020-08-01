ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Buds 3 To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect

    By
    |

    Realme seems to be all set to launch the Realme Buds 3 in India this month. The new development comes to light through the latest episode of the company's CEO Madhav Sheth #AskMadhav. He mentioned that the company will launch the next version of Realme Buds in India this month. Well, the talk is about the Realme Buds 3.

    Realme Buds 3 To Launch In India Soon

     

    The new Realme Buds 3 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature as well. He claims it will be the 'industry-leading ANC technology'. The Realme Buds 2 was launched last year at a price of Rs. 599.

    Realme Buds 3 Details

    To recap, the Realme Buds 2 feature an 11.2mm audio driver which offers tangle-free Kevlar braided cable with built-in magnets. It also comes with 3-button for remote control It is also known about some more upcoming products of the company. The company is expected to come up with AIOT products and a range of 5G smartphones in the future. The company is said to be launching 5G smartphones with its artificial intelligence devices and some lifestyle products.

    Besides the new Realme Buds 3, the company is also working on a new high-end smartwatch. He also claimed that the company's upcoming smartphones will no longer have ban apps. Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it will take part in this year's IFA trade show which will take place in Berlin.

    On the other hand, the brand has launched a new 10W wireless charger in India. With this wireless charger, you can charge Realme Buds Air as well as other smartphones that support wireless charging. The Realme 10W Wireless Charger is only 9mm thin which is pocket-friendly. The charger is now available for purchase on Realme's website only with a price tag of Rs. 899. It comes in a Grey color variant and will be available offline stores soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme wearables news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X