Realme 10W Wireless Charger Launched For Rs. 899, SuperDart Chargers Coming Soon

    Of late, Realme is venturing into several product categories to compete with rival brands. The latest offering from the company is the Realme 10W Wireless Charger that has been launched in India recently for a price tag of Rs. 899. This launch comes within days of the announcement regarding the launch of a wireless charger from its CEO Madhav Sheth.

    Realme 10W Wireless Charger Launched For Rs. 899

     

    The Realme 10W Wireless Charger comes with the Qi wireless charging standard. It is compatible with smartphones and wearables such as the Realme Buds Air. Besides the launch of this wireless charger, the Realme India CEO also took to Twitter to announce that the company will soon launch the 65W and 50W ultra-thin SuperDart Charger models in India.

    Realme 10W Wireless Charger Details

    The Realme India website reveals that the Realme 10W Wireless Charger comes in Grey color and features a Soft Scrub Paint coating at the top to give a better grip and prevent accidental slip offs. The charger also comes with 9mm thickness and features foreign object detection. This wireless charger has a USB Type-C port with 10W and 18W input.

    When this Realme 10W Wireless Charger is connected with a Quick Charge 2.0 or Quick Charge 3.0 charging adapter, it will deliver up to 10W power. It will support up to 7.5W output to make it compatible with charging iPhones. This accessory can also charge low-power devices such as the Realme Buds Air and comes with a 50cm charger cable.

    For now, the Realme 10W Wireless Charger will be available only via the company's website and will be made available via the offline and online channels later.

    Realme SuperDart Charger

    Furthermore, the company is believed to launch the 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart charger models in the country. The image of the same in the teaser shows a compact design. The exact details regarding the availability and pricing of the upcoming chargers from Realme are yet to be revealed by the company.

     

    Realme's SuperDart technology can deliver fast charging experiences. The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with support for 65W SuperDart technology and the Realme X2 Pro has 50W SuperDart support. Last month, Realme introduced the 125W UltraDart fast charging technology, which is touted to fully charge the 4000mAh battery in just 20 minutes. We are yet to witness this technology on a Reealme smartphone.

    realme news accessories
    Saturday, August 1, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
