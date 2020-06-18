Realme Buds Air Wireless Charger Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in December last year, when the Realme Buds Air, the company's first pair of truly wireless earbuds was launched, it was announced that the same will support wireless charging. And, the company teased that the wireless charging pad for the accessory could be launched sometime soon.

After almost six months, now there seems to be some clarity regarding the wireless charger for the Realme Buds Air. The Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the launch of this accessory is all set to happen soon in the last episode of #AskMadhav Q&A session on YouTube. Going by the same, the wireless charger will be launched later this month.

Realme Wireless Charger Details

Based on what is known for now, the Realme wireless charger is meant only for the Realme Buds Air. Notably, this is the only product from the company to support wireless charging for now. As of now, nothing much is known about the Realme wireless charger but a teaser from the company that circulated late last year revealed that it will be a circular pad.

The Realme wireless charger is believed to feature the company's proprietary VOOC charging solution. This hints that the support to smartphones from other brands could be limited. However, the company hasn't revealed much about the fast wireless charging feature and we can expect further details to be revealed soon.

Realme Q Earbuds Confirmed

Besides the wireless charger, the company's CEO also confirmed that they will be launching the Realme Q earbuds soon in India. This new earbuds is said to be priced under Rs. 2,000 so that it can take on the Redmi earbuds launched recently. Notably, the same is already official in its home market China with Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 rating, 10mm drivers, and more. Each earbud comes with a 40mAh battery and the charging case has a 400mAh battery.

Already, it has been confirmed that the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be launched in India on June 25 via Flipkart. And, the Realme Buds Q is also expected to be launched alongside these smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India