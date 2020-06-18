ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Buds Air Wireless Charger Coming Soon To India

    By
    |

    Back in December last year, when the Realme Buds Air, the company's first pair of truly wireless earbuds was launched, it was announced that the same will support wireless charging. And, the company teased that the wireless charging pad for the accessory could be launched sometime soon.

    Realme Buds Air Wireless Charger Coming Soon To India

     

    After almost six months, now there seems to be some clarity regarding the wireless charger for the Realme Buds Air. The Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the launch of this accessory is all set to happen soon in the last episode of #AskMadhav Q&A session on YouTube. Going by the same, the wireless charger will be launched later this month.

    Realme Wireless Charger Details

    Based on what is known for now, the Realme wireless charger is meant only for the Realme Buds Air. Notably, this is the only product from the company to support wireless charging for now. As of now, nothing much is known about the Realme wireless charger but a teaser from the company that circulated late last year revealed that it will be a circular pad.

    The Realme wireless charger is believed to feature the company's proprietary VOOC charging solution. This hints that the support to smartphones from other brands could be limited. However, the company hasn't revealed much about the fast wireless charging feature and we can expect further details to be revealed soon.

    Realme Q Earbuds Confirmed

    Besides the wireless charger, the company's CEO also confirmed that they will be launching the Realme Q earbuds soon in India. This new earbuds is said to be priced under Rs. 2,000 so that it can take on the Redmi earbuds launched recently. Notably, the same is already official in its home market China with Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 rating, 10mm drivers, and more. Each earbud comes with a 40mAh battery and the charging case has a 400mAh battery.

     

    Already, it has been confirmed that the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be launched in India on June 25 via Flipkart. And, the Realme Buds Q is also expected to be launched alongside these smartphones.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news accessories
    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X