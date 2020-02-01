Realme Wireless Charger With 5W Charging Speed Spotted On Wireless Consortium News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After witnessing success in the smartphone market segment, Realme started foraying into the other product categories. It came up with a slew of headphones including the Realme Buds, Realme Buds Wireless, and Realme Buds Air. Also, it launched power banks and is eying to take the wraps off various other accessories as well.

Talking about the Realme Buds Air, its first pair of wireless earbuds, it supports wireless charging though Realme does not have a wireless charging pad in its portfolio. And, it looks like Realme is gearing up to launch its first wireless charger. Already, the company confirmed that it will launch a wireless charger.

Realme Wireless Charger Spotted

In the meantime, a new Realme-branded wireless charger was spotted on the Wireless Consortium website. As per the listing, the charger carries the moniker Realme Wireless Charger and the model number Realme RMA203. It is likely to have a potential power level of 5W, so users should not expect to have much of a charging speed on using this wireless charger.

On observing the image, the alleged Realme Wireless Charger appears to be a standard unit that can be used to power the Realme Buds Air. And, it looks like this wireless charger with a power of 5W might take a long time to juice up a smartphone.

What We Think

On the contrary, at the time of launching the Realme Buds Air, the company teased the upcoming wireless charger. Back then, it was shown to arrive with 10W charging speed. This makes us believe that there could be two different wireless charging pads from Realme under development. However, the wireless charger with the 10W charging potential is yet to make its way into the Wireless Consortium.

While there is no official confirmation about the wireless charger from Realme that has been spotted with 5W power, there are teasers suggesting that another pair of wireless earbuds dubbed Realme Buds Air Neo is in the making. We can expect both the Realme Wireless Charger and Realme Buds Air Neo to be launched together sometime in the coming months.

