Realme Buds Classic Launched In India For Rs. 399: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has launched several products in India today including the Realme Buds Classic. This is the second product in the company's affordable audio lineup. Last year, the company had launched the Realme Buds 2 with a price tag of Rs. 599.

Price In India And Availability

The Realme Buds Classic comes in two color options - Black and White. The headphones are priced at Rs. 399 and will go on sale on August 24 (12 pm) via Amazon India and Realme.com.

Realme Buds Classic: Specifications

The earbuds come with a 14.2mm audio driver that claims to offer audio which makes the bass deeper and clears the vocals. It allows users to easily control music, movies, and calls and has a single button. The company also offers a built-in HD microphone for clear calls.

It has a built-in cable organizer straps that help to bundle the cable which allows you to carry it safely. The Realme Buds Classic features a new half in-ear design. The company claims that the round shape of the earbuds can fit comfortably in ears. For connectivity, it has a 3.5mm port.

To recall, the Realme Buds 2 was launched with an 11.2mm driver and offers improved audio quality. It features a 3.5mm audio jack which is similar to the Realme Buds Classic. The Realme Buds 2 also has organizer straps to protect the headphones from clutter.

Should You Buy Realme Buds Classic?

The recently launched Realme Buds Classic is expected to compete against the Mi Earphones Basic which is also available in the market at the same price. It has a 14.2mm audio driver and is less likely to be damaged because it comes with built-in cable organizer straps. If anyone is looking for low priced wired earphones for daily use, you can definitely go for it.

Best Mobiles in India