Realme Fitness Band To Be Unveiled In H1 2020: A Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Rival?

Smartphone brand Realme started expanding into new product categories of late. In addition to smartphones, which is the main product category, it also came up with accessories such as headphones, truly wireless earbuds, power banks, chargers, cables, a Tote bag, backpack, and cases. Now, it seems to be in plans to launch a wearable device.

As per the recent reports, Realme is gearing up to launch a fitness band in 2020. The company's CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the same while answering a question in Episode 13 of the Ask Madhav monthly series.

Realme Fitness Band Details

The Realme CEO revealed that the company is planning to launch a fitness band in the first half of 2020. He revealed that the company aims to be the largest tech-lifestyle brand in the country. And, the Realme Fitness Band is confirmed to be in the works.

However, the executive did not confirm any details about the upcoming Realme fitness band. It just revealed that it will see the light of the day in the first half of next year, which is anytime before June 2020 and this is definitely going to be a long wait interested fans.

What We Think

Of late, Realme is competing hard against several other brands by trying its hands at various products. The latest one to be launched in India is the Realme Buds Air, a pair of truly wireless earbuds, which is an Apple AirPods rip-off. It bundles all the necessary features that a pair of truly wireless earbuds for as low as Rs. 3,999.

With the Realme Fitness Band, we can expect the company to be eying to compete against the likes of the other fitness bands launched by smartphone companies such as Xiaomi, Lenovo, Honor, etc. All these brands have come up with fitness bands and the Mi Band 4, which is the latest one is one of the bestsellers in the market. So, there are increased possibilities for Realme to compete against Xiaomi and other rivals.

