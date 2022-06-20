Realme TechLife R100 With Bluetooth Calling Launching On July 23: Can It Beat Competition? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has a sleuth of new products arriving in India shortly. One can expect new smartphones, smartwatches, and much more from Realme in the coming days. Among these include the new Realme TechLife Watch R100, which will officially debut on June 23 in India, and is tipped to pack a couple of premium features.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launch In India

The Indian wearable market will soon get a new player from the popular brand, namely the Realme TechLife Watch R100. The upcoming Realme TechLife Watch R100 launch is set for June 23 at 12:30 PM. The new Realme smartwatch will be available on Flipkart, which has a dedicated page already.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 Features

The new Realme TechLife Watch R100 has been teased extensively, giving us an idea of what to expect. From the looks of it, the upcoming Realme watch will have a circular dial with an aluminum alloy frame backed by a matte rear cover.

One can also spot the two buttons on the Realme TechLife Watch R100, which are quite similar to the ones seen on Realme Watch S and the Watch S Pro. The posters confirm the new smartwatch will have a 1.32-inch color display, which is said to be an LCD panel with 360 x 360 pixels resolution.

One of the key features of the upcoming Realme smartwatch is the ability to "stay in touch on the go," which indicated Bluetooth calling ability. Reports also claim the Realme TechLife Watch R100 will include a 380 mAh battery that could provide juice for up to a week.

The posters of the new Realme TechLife Watch R100 also reveal the black and white color variants. Realme might also offer customization of straps to make it a bit more stylish but this will be confirmed only at the launch.

Realme TechLife R100: Can It Beat Competition?

The new Realme TechLife R100 would be an exciting addition to the growing wearable market. It also looks to be a budget smartwatch, which would take on competition from Fire Boltt, Noise, Amazfit, and others. Since Realme already has a massive userbase in India, more buyers could be inclined to get the new Realme TechLife R100. We'll know more on June 23rd when the watch debuts.

