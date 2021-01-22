Just In
Realme Watch 2 Appears On FCC Website Revealing Key Details
Realme has gradually expanded its product offering, which now includes earbuds, smartwatches, earphones, and more. The company recently launched the Realme Watch S series and it looks like more smartwatches are joining the list. The latest one is the Realme Watch 2, which appeared on the FCC listing, revealing key details.
Realme Watch 2 Appears On FCC
Like most devices appearing on the FCC certification site, we now know several key details about the upcoming Realme Watch 2. The documents reveal the UI of the upcoming Relme Watch 2, which will feature a colored display. The listing also shows the Settings app and the About page of the smartwatch. Going with the model number RMW2008, it will support Bluetooth LE for connectivity.
Additionally, the Realme Watch 2 will feature a similar design to its predecessor. We can see the square body with a single physical button on the side with the 1.4-inch TFT color touch display. The watch will pack 320 x 320 screen resolution and also includes IP68 certification, making it water-resistant.
It features silicone straps and could be an affordable smartwatch from Realme. The listing has also revealed the 305 mAh battery capacity, which could last a couple of days on a single charge. We also know the upcoming Realme Watch 2 will measure 257.6×35.7×12.2mm, giving it quite a sleek finish.
Realme Watch 2: What To Expect
This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Realme Watch 2. Previously, the device appeared on the Realme Link app. As a typical smartwatch, one can expect to see the usual sensors and features. The Realme Watch 2 is expected to include the SpO2 meter for measuring bloody oxygen levels. It will also include a 24-hour heart rate monitor.
For now, it's rumored to be an affordable smartwatch with a price tag of less than Rs. 5K. Yet, we could see several sports modes for both indoor and outdoor activities. It would likely pack trackers for sleep, steps, meditation, and so on. There is still no report on when the smartwatch would debut. But with the FCC certification done, the Realme Watch 2 could launch pretty soon.
