Realme Watch 2 Pro Coming Soon To India; Expected Price, Launch Timeline, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Watch 2 Pro India's launch seems to be around the corner. The latest teaser confirms the watch will be promoted by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and the India launch of the upcoming Realme watch has been teased by a moderator on Realme's forum. We already know the features of the upcoming Watch 2 Pro as it was launched in May in Malaysia.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Launching Soon In India

Going by the shared teaser image, actress Shraddha Kapoor is wearing the Realme Watch 2 Pro watch which also shows the design of the upcoming Realme smartwatch. The exact launch date is still under wraps at this moment. However, the post confirms the brand will reveal more details soon.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Details

The smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch touch display in a rectangular shape that offers 320x385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. Like all Realme watches, the Realme Watch 2 Pro can be accessed via the Realme Link app. The Watch 2 Pro offers 100+ watch faces and over 90 sports modes such as football, basketball, cricket, yoga, outdoor running, walking, and among others.

It also comes with a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, heart rate sensor, and a three-axis accelerometer to track various activities. In terms of battery, the Realme Watch 2 Pro packs a 390 mAh battery that claims to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Other features include smart notifications, alarms, breath control, set reminders, and so on. Lastly, the watch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and it is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Expected Price In India

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is selling in the international market at MYR 299 (around Rs. 5,300) which makes us believe that the watch might come with a similar price tag. The 100+ watch faces, 90+ sports, and 14 days battery life will be the best-selling parts of the Realme Watch 2 Pro. However, the watch misses out on the call or SMS reply feature and an in-built GPS which can be drawbacks in this price range.

