Just In
- 44 min ago OnePlus Upcoming Phone Might Run Dimensity 1200 Chipset; Is It Nord 2?
- 1 hr ago What Made MTNL Lose Market Share Against Private Telecom Players?
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS Update With Improvements To Camera, Gallery, Notes App
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021: Discounts On Realme C25, Realme 8 series, And Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz Increases The Price Of The C-Class In India: Here Are The New Prices!
- Movies Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Shooting Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Report
- Sports PSL 2021: Pakistan Cricket Board confirms remaining PSL 6 matches to be held in UAE from June 1
- Finance Indian Oil Corp Provides These New Services To Its Indane LPG Customers: Check
- News China's Tianwen-1 Mars lander beams back first images of the red planet after Zhurong rover landing
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Coronavirus Infection Transmitted Mainly Through Air, Confirms CDC
- Education IGNOU Result 2021: IGNOU Releases TEE December Result 2020
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Haryana In May
Realme Watch 2 Pro With IP68 Launched Along With Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker
Realme is on a launching spree, releasing several smartphones as well as other gadgets. One of the latest debuts includes the Realme Watch 2 Pro, which was just announced in the Malaysian market. The popular Chinese company has also announced Realme Buds Wireless 2 and the Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker.
Realme Watch 2 Pro Price, Availability
The new Realme Watch 2 Pro is available in the Malaysian market costing MYR 299 (around Rs. 5,300). The new smartwatch is available in Metallic Silver and Silver Grey color options along with black and Light Grey strap colors. The wearable will begin shipping on May 29, but there's no word on Indian availability right now.
Realme Watch 2 Pro Features
The new smartwatch from Realme packs a 1.75-inch touch display in a rectangular shape. The color display offers 320x385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. The Realme Watch 2 Pro includes several sensors that track resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and much more.
Realme says the new smartwatch has over 90 sports modes including football, basketball, cricket, yoga, strength training, outdoor running, walking, and so on. Among the sensors onboard, the Realme Watch 2 Pro also has a three-axis accelerometer to track various activities. Like all wearables, the smartwatch connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth v5 and the Realme Link app.
Under the hood, the Realme Watch 2 Pro includes a 390 mAh battery that Realme claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge. It can show you notifications, alarms, breath control, set reminders, and so on. However, there doesn't seem to be an option to reply to messages within the smartwatch. It also includes IP68 certification, offering protection against water and dust.
Realme Buds Wireless 2, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Launched
At the same time, Realme has also announced the Realme Buds Wireless 2 and the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. The earbuds are priced at MYR 129 (around Rs. 2,300) and are available in Kandi Grey and Kandi yellow colors. The Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker costs MYR 79 (around Rs. 1,400) and is available in Desert Grey and Classic Black colors in the Malaysian market.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,119
-
19,999
-
5,875
-
15,995
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
14,150
-
71,040
-
44,095