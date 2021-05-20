Realme Watch 2 Pro With IP68 Launched Along With Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is on a launching spree, releasing several smartphones as well as other gadgets. One of the latest debuts includes the Realme Watch 2 Pro, which was just announced in the Malaysian market. The popular Chinese company has also announced Realme Buds Wireless 2 and the Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Price, Availability

The new Realme Watch 2 Pro is available in the Malaysian market costing MYR 299 (around Rs. 5,300). The new smartwatch is available in Metallic Silver and Silver Grey color options along with black and Light Grey strap colors. The wearable will begin shipping on May 29, but there's no word on Indian availability right now.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Features

The new smartwatch from Realme packs a 1.75-inch touch display in a rectangular shape. The color display offers 320x385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. The Realme Watch 2 Pro includes several sensors that track resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and much more.

Realme says the new smartwatch has over 90 sports modes including football, basketball, cricket, yoga, strength training, outdoor running, walking, and so on. Among the sensors onboard, the Realme Watch 2 Pro also has a three-axis accelerometer to track various activities. Like all wearables, the smartwatch connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth v5 and the Realme Link app.

Under the hood, the Realme Watch 2 Pro includes a 390 mAh battery that Realme claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge. It can show you notifications, alarms, breath control, set reminders, and so on. However, there doesn't seem to be an option to reply to messages within the smartwatch. It also includes IP68 certification, offering protection against water and dust.

Realme Buds Wireless 2, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Launched

At the same time, Realme has also announced the Realme Buds Wireless 2 and the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. The earbuds are priced at MYR 129 (around Rs. 2,300) and are available in Kandi Grey and Kandi yellow colors. The Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker costs MYR 79 (around Rs. 1,400) and is available in Desert Grey and Classic Black colors in the Malaysian market.

