Realme Watch 2 Pro Unboxing Video Reveals Design In Full Glory: What's New? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has several AIoT products such as TWS earbuds, smart bulbs, and smartwatches under its belt. The brand is hosting an AIoT Sports Launch event on May 20 in Malaysia where the Realme Watch 2 Pro will be launched.

The event will be live-streamed on the company's Facebook page. Alongside, the company will also announce the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker.

The brand has already confirmed that the watch will support GPS connectivity and come with a bigger edge-to-edge bezel-less display than its precursor. Besides, an unboxing video of the upcoming Watch 2 Pro has revealed its design in full glory ahead of the official launch. Let's dive into details.

Realme Watch 2 Pro: What To Expect?

The watch is seen in Grey-brownish color and the strap has the 'DARE TO LEAP' branding on it. Further, the watch will get a single button on the right edge and a heart-rate sensor will be on the back of the watch. Like other Realme smartwatches, the Realme Watch 2 Pro will also have a round shape charger.

In addition, the Watch 2 Pro is said to get an Always-on Display mode. The watch is also rumored to pack a 390 mAh battery. Considering this, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is also believed to offer a long-lasting battery life compared to its predecessor.

Moreover, an official IP rating, touch control features, sports mode are also expected. The Watch 2 was launched with 14 sports modes. So, the successor is expected to offer more than 14 sports modes. The upcoming Realme Watch 2 Pro will also support Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with Android 5.0 and above devices with the Realme Link app.

Realme Watch 2 Pro: Expected Price, Competition

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is believed to cost a bit higher than its predecessor for the presence of GPS connectivity, Always-on Display mode. The Realme Watch 2 Pro can be a great competitor against the OnePlus Watch and other smartwatches which offer similar same features.

Additionally, some features like fast charging, capability to act as a remote controller for the OnePlus TV of the OnePlus Watch make it a better choice in this segment. However, we will have to wait for the launch to comment on anything about the competition.

As of now, there is no word on the India launch. The watch is believed to arrive in India in the future, as the company earlier claimed that the brand is planning to launch over 100 new AIoT in India in 2021.

Best Mobiles in India