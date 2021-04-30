Realme Watch 2 With Up To 12 Days Of Battery Life Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On Thursday, Realme announced the Buds Q2 truly wireless earbuds. Now, the company has unveiled the Realme Watch 2 in Malaysia. The smartwatch has been launched with a color LCD display along with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Also, one of its highlights is its long-lasting battery life as it is said to last up to 12 days.

Realme Watch 2 Specifications

Realme Watch 2 makes use of a 1.4-inch touch color LCD display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and a pixel density of 323 ppi. The device's peak brightness is 600 nits and it is layered with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The connectivity aspects of the latest Realme smartwatch include Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with Android 5.0 and above devices with the Realme Link app.

Also, there is an IP68 water-resistant rating and a 315mAh battery with up to 12 days of battery life. Furthermore, the smartwatch comes with a 3-axis accelerometer, a rotor vibration motor, a heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor.

Realme Watch 2 Features

There are 14 sports modes in the Realme Watch 2. It is also said that the company will roll out an OTA update that will bring 90 sports modes to the smartwatch. It also supports call, SMS and third-party message notifications. You can also control your music player using the smartwatch and there is a remote camera shutter feature.

When it comes to the sport modes, the Realme Watch 2 comes with support for outdoor walking, outdoor running, indoor walking, indoor running, dynamic cycling, cricket, hiking, rowing, yoga, basketball, strength training, free training, and elliptical machine.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme smartwatch comes with automated heart rate measurement, low heart rate reminder, 24-hour real-time heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection, calories, step count, sedentary reminder, water reminder, distance covered, and activity records. There is support for automatic motion recognition while running and walking and weather forecast too.

Realme Watch 2 Price

Realme Watch 2 has been launched in black with a silicone strap. It is priced at RM 229 (approx. Rs. 4,100) and will go on sale in Malaysia soon. As of now, there is no word regarding the global availability of this smartwatch.

Best Mobiles in India