Realme Watch 2 Pro To Launch Soon In India; Should You Consider Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is gearing up to add another smartwatch to its wearables portfolio. The Realme Watch S is the brand's first smartwatch, followed by the Watch S and the S Pro. Now, it seems the successor is on its way which will be called the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The smartwatch with model number RMA2006 has been listed on BIS certification; suggesting an imminent India launch.

However, the BIS listing do not reveal any features of the watch. However, the Watch 2 Pro with the same model number was spotted on the FCC listing last month, revealing its key details.

Realme Watch 2 Pro: What To Expect?

As per the FCC listing, the Realme Watch 2 pro will get the same square-shaped dial as the Realme Watch. A 390 mAh with 2.5W charging battery with model number XE20 was also spotted on UL Demko. Apart from this, other key features of the upcoming watch are still under wraps. However, we can expect some common features like some sensors to monitor heart rate, sleep, and workout. Besides, it is also expected to include an official IP rating, great battery life.

The company is also expected to launch the standard Realme Watch 2 alongside the Pro variant. Although, it is not listed on the BIS certification; however, it appeared on the FCC listing earlier this year. Going by this, the standard unit is tipped to flaunt a 1.4-inch TFT color touch display with 320 x 320p screen resolution and the power button will be on the side. It will also include IP68 certification for dust and water-resistant. Further, the Realme Watch 2 is said to be an affordable smartwatch from the brand and might feature silicone straps.

It is also listed to pack a 305 mAh battery and measure 257.6 × 35.7 × 12.2mm in terms of dimensions. Other features might include blood oxygen measurement (SpO2), 24-hour dynamic heart rate monitoring, multiple workout modes, sleep tracking, music controls, and more.

Considering the design of both the Realme Watch 2 Pro and the Watch 2, the price can also be expected to be similar to its predecessor. However, we will suggest you take this as a hint as the company is yet to make an official announcement.

