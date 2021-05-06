OnePlus Watch Receives AOD Mode, Remote Control Camera Function With Latest Update News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has released a new firmware update for the OnePlus Watch. It received the first-ever firmware update last month which improved GPS performance, activity tracking, and more. Now, the watch will get the Always-on Display mode, remote control camera function, Marathon workout mode with the latest update.

Besides, the new firmware update brings optimizations for system UI, fixes known issues, and improves system stability. The company also said the update will reach a small percentage of users at this moment. However, it will be available for everyone in the next few days.

Moreover, the brand states that the watch needs to have more than 40% battery while updating and for Always-on Display mode, the battery life of the watch may be reduced by half. It means, after updating your watch, you might get 7 days of battery life instead of 14 days.

To recall, the OnePlus Watch was originally launched in March alongside the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. The watch is available in two variants - Classic Edition and the Cobalt Limited Edition. However, the Cobalt Limited Edition is yet to come in India, while the Classic Edition is selling for Rs. 14,999 instead of Rs. 16,999.

OnePlus Watch: Features

The watch comes with a sleek frame with a two-sided button and features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It comes with over 110 workout modes and can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. For instance, you fall asleep while watching TV, the smartwatch will turn off the TV in 30 minutes. The watch will also automatically reduce the volume of the TV when you will get any calls.

Moreover, the watch packs a 402 mAh battery and supports Warp Charge technology that claims to deliver seven days of battery life with just 20 minutes of charge. Other details of the watch include RTOS (Real-time OS), inbuilt GPS, touch control, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

All in all, the OnePlus Watch would be a great choice with all premium features; however, it was launched without a few features that the company is bringing with its latest update. The brand has also promised to work on software optimization for further improvement.

