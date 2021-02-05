Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro Spotted On FCC Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the smartphone brands that has ventured into multiple product categories besides smartphones. Recently, the company is being speculated to launch the next-generation smartwatch - the Realme Watch 2 Pro. While there is no clarity regarding when this smartwatch could see the light of the day, it has been spotted on the US regulatory certification site FCC hinting an imminent launch.

Realme Watch 2 Pro FCC Listing

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has appeared on the FCC certification database with the model number RMA2006. Recently, the upcoming smartwatch hit the headlines as it was spotted on the BIS certification site. According to the label diagram that has been revealed by FCC, the smartwatch could flaunt a square-shaped dial rather than a circular one.

Notably, the FCC certification listing does not reveal the complete specifications of the upcoming smartwatch. However, it confirms the name of the device. Spotted by the Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme smartwatch with the model number XE205 is believed to feature a 390mAh battery, which is relatively bigger than that of its prequel.

As of now, nothing more than this is known about the Realme Watch 2 Pro. We can expect for the details to hit the web sometime soon as its launch appears to be imminent.

Realme Watch 2 Spotted On FCC

In the meantime, the Realme Watch 2's possible specifications and images were spotted on the US certification site FCC. This device has the model number RMW2008. It was listed with a user manual, which shed light on its key specifications. Going by the same, the Realme Watch 2 will be IP68-certified and is likely to arrive with a 1.4-inch TFT display, a 305mAh battery, blood oxygen and heart-monitoring features and more.

As both the Realme Watch 2 Pro and the Realme Watch 2 have received FCC certification, we can expect both smartwatches to be launched sometime soon. We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.

