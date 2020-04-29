Realme Watch Renders, UI Features Leak Online: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have been coming across speculations regarding a smartwatch from Realme and it has been confirmed that it could be dubbed Realme Watch. This accessory is believed to be launched in India soon after lockdown is lifted. Already, the company has launched the wearable market segment with the launch of the Realme Band, a fitness tracker.

While the Realme Watch is no stranger to leaks and speculations, its design has been leaked once again by a render on XDA-Developers. It appears to have a square-shaped body and silicone straps in four color variants. Apart from the renders, the report also reveals screenshots of the Realme Watch UI features and several watch faces.

Realme Watch Leaked Render

Going by the leaked render, the Realme Watch appears to flaunt a square display with rounded corners and thick bezels at the corners. The branding at the bottom bezel is also clearly seen and there is a single button at the right spine that can be used to lock and unlock the smartwatch. The report also reveals that there will be IP68 certification for both water and dust resistance.

There are charging pins at its rear, which seems to be a hard polycarbonate back cover plate suggesting the use of a magnetic charger. As per speculations, we can expect the Realme Watch to be launched in yellow, blue, white, and gray color options.

Realme Watch Expected Specs

Furthermore, the Realme Watch is believed to flaunt a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. Reportedly, it appears to get the power from a 160mAh battery that appears to deliver up to seven days of backup even with 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Being a smartwatch, the Realme Watch will also have features such as step counter, calories burned, timer, music control, sleep monitoring, weather, and more.

And, it is likely to use Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with smartphones. It is said that the Realme Watch will have a heart rate sensor, an accelerometer sensor, and a blood oxygen sensor. Instead of Google's Wear OS, the device runs the company's proprietary OS and will have five watch faces. Users can download more faces via the Realme Link app.

Best Mobiles in India