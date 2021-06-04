Realme Watch S Gets New Silver Color In India; Sale Date, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Watch S was launched last year alongside the Watch S Pro. The smartwatch was launched in a single black color option for Rs. 4,999. Now, the brand has introduced a new silver color variant at the same price tag.

Realme Watch S New Silver Variant Features

The features of the new variant remain the same as the black unit. The Realme Watch S has a 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) circular touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The watch supports over 100 watch faces and 16 sport modes such as Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and more.

The Watch S also equipped with a PPG sensor for real-time heart rate and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. Moreover, the Realme Watch S will show you call alerts and other notifications.

It packs a 390 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge and the magnetic charger of the Realme Watch S takes only two hours to charge the full battery. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices via the Realme Link app. Lastly, the watch is IP68 rated which works up to 1.5 meters underwater.

Realme Watch S New Silver Color Launched: Sale, Availability

The silver color variant of the Realme Watch S can be purchased in India starting June 7 via Realme.com and Flipkart for Rs. 4,999. Flipkart has also a bunch of offers including a 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and a no-cost EMI option for Bajaj Finserv EMI card users on value above Rs. 4,499.

Realme Watch S: Still Worth Buying In 2021?

The Realme Watch S is made from aluminium alloy, giving it a classy look. Besides, you get all the useful features on the Realme Watch S including long-lasting battery life, smart notification, smart control, and so on. However, you can now get more advanced features like in-built GPS and call rejection on the Boat Watch Xplorer and the NoiseFit Active smartwatches at an even lower price tag.

Best Mobiles in India