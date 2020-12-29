Just In
Realme Watch S Pro Sale Begins Today Via Flipkart: Should You Buy?
Realme Watch S series has been the talk of the town since its debut a few days ago. While the Realme Watch S has begun sale, the Realme Watch S Pro will start today (December 29). Realme is rolling out several offers for the first sale of the Pro smartwatch, which debuts at Rs. 9,999.
Realme Watch S Pro Sale
The Realme Watch S Pro can be purchased for Rs. 9,999 at the Realme India website and also via Flipkart. As part of the first sale, Realme is offering a 10 percent discount on select credit cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart. Buyers can also check out the no-cost EMI option for the Watch S Pro.
Buyers have several color options to pick on their Realme Watch S Pro. The company is providing options of black, blue, green, and orange for the silicone straps. Additionally, one can check out the vegan leather strap option in brown, blue, green, and black color options.
Realme Watch S Pro: Should You Buy?
The Realme Watch S Pro debuting under Rs. 10,000 goes head-to-head in competition with devices from Xiaomi, Amazfit, and others. For the asking price, the new smartwatch packs several premium features that make it worth the price tag. For one, it comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display in a circular design with 454 × 454 pixels screen resolution.
The display features 450 nits brightness and 2.5D-Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Plus, users can check out the always-on display, which will be rolling out later via an OTA update. Going under the hood, the smartwatch draws power from the ARM Cortex M4 processor. Realme has ensured the smartwatch is 5ATM water-resistant, making it ideal for swimming.
Realme Watch S Pro comes with 15 sports mode that includes outdoor and indoor running, swimming, cricket, cycling, and so on. As a typical smartwatch, it comes with several sensors like heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, steps tracker, sleep monitor, hydration reminder, meditation relaxing alert, and so on.
Lastly, the Realme Watch S Pro packs a 420 mAh battery, which Realme claims to last up to 14 days. For the asking price, the Realme Watch S Pro makes an attractive, feature-rich buy.
