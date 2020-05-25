Realme Watch With 1.4-inch Color Display Launches For Rs. 3,999 In India News oi-Vivek

Realme is expanding its portfolio in India by launching products like smart TVs and smartwatches. The Realme Watch is the latest smartwatch from the company which is more of a smart band with a big display rather than a smartwatch.

The Realme Watch has a 1.4-inch colored IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered Corning Gorilla Glass protection. There are a total of 12 watch faces built onto the device and users can access up to 100 more watch faces from Realme Link mobile app.

The watch offers up to 14 sports mode and it also has a built-in heart rate monitor supporting 24 hours real-time heartbeat tracking. Besides, the wearable also has a SpO2 sensor that measures blood oxygen levels. The watch can be used to control music, camera, and also broadcasts weather information. Users will also get notifications for calls, text messages, and alarm reminder.

The Realme Watch is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and can be used while jogging or working out. The watch has a 160mAh battery which lasts for 7 days on regular usage (heart rate monitoring turned on) and the watch can last up to 9 days without heart rate monitoring. Lastly, in the power saving mode, the Realme Watch can last up to 20 days.

Realme Watch Price And Availability

The Realme Watch will be available for Rs. 3,999 on Flipkart and Realme.com from June 5 and it comes in black, blue, red, and green colors. There is also a special fashion strap that will be available for an additional Rs. 499.

Looking at the features and specifications, the Realme Watch seems more like a glorified smart band rather than a smartwatch which only works with Android smartphones. Most of the features offered on the Realme Watch are already present on the Realme Band and it costs just Rs. 1,499. The only purpose to go for the Realme Watch over the Realme Band is the big display.

Best Mobiles in India