Realme Watch Specifications Revealed By Flipkart Ahead Of Launch News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially confirmed that the launch of its first smartwatch on May 25th along with additional products like smart TV and more. Now, Flipkart has put up a microsite that reveals some of the features and specifications of the Realme Watch.

According to the listing, the Realme Watch will be available exclusively on Flipkart and the watch will have a large 1.4-inch square-shaped color touch screen display. The brand claims that the Realme Watch will have the biggest touch screen display in this price segment.

The device supports smart notifications, where the user will receive a message for incoming calls, messages, and it also showcases weather information as well. Apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Gmail can display the notification on the watch.

The watch will also come with colorful straps and they look a lot like the Apple Watch straps. Considering the teaser image, these straps could easily be interchangeable. Besides, there will be two types of strap, a classic strap, and a fashion strap, which will be unveiled on a later date.

The Realme Watch will support up to 14 different types of activity tracking, including playing cricket, biking, running, jogging, and working out. It also has a built-in heart rate monitor that measures the heart-beats in real-time and it also houses a blood oxygen level monitor sensor.

With select smartphone (probably Realme devices) one can control music and the Realme Watch also doubles as a camera trigger button. The Realme Watch is likely to be compatible with both Android and iOS ecosystems. And on the Android side, users can download the Realme Link app from the Google Play Store.

Except for the battery life and the pricing, the company has revealed almost everything about the upcoming Realme Watch. Considering the features set, the watch is likely to retail for around Rs. 6,000 in India and there could be multiple options in terms of design.

