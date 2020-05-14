Realme Watch Teaser Hints Square-Shaped Curved Display News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smart wearables like fitness trackers and smartwatches are increasing in popularity. Realme is the latest one to enter the smartwatch segment and the launch might happen sooner than earlier expected in India. The Realme Watch was teased once again on the company's official Twitter handle.

This isn't the first time the Realme Watch has been hinted at. Back in March, there was a Q&A session with India CEO Madhav Seth, dubbed as 'AskMadhav' on YouTube had suggested that the company was working on the Realme Watch. Now, the Realme Watch has once again surfaced online via a new teaser.

Realme Watch: What We Know So Far

From previous leaks and teasers, we know that the upcoming smartwatch will likely have an IP68-certified chassis with dust and water resistance. A 1.4-inch display is expected on the Realme Watch. The new teaser video further reveals that the Realme Watch packs a square-shaped curved display.

Apart from the official tweet, Realme India head, Seth has also highlighted tweet hinting new that "new AIoT products are on the way".

Realme Watch Launch

Presently, the exact launch date in India is still a mystery. For all we know, the Realme Watch could be announced on May 25, coinciding with the Realme China event, where the company is planning to announce eight new products. If not on May 25, the Realme Watch could launch a few days later in India.

From the looks of it, the upcoming smartwatch will be called the Realme Watch, quite like the Apple Watch. However, will the Realme Watch be able to compete with the Apple Watch? It's hard to determine this so early. But we can expect the Realme Watch to comes with a comparatively cheaper price tag than its Apple counterpart.

However, we still need to wait and see what features the Realme Watch brings to the table. The Realme Band has been doing seemingly well in the crowded fitness tracker market. At the same time, in a market dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, and others, we can only wait and see what the Realme Watch has to offer.

