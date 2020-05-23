Redmi AirDots S Teased On Amazon Ahead Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi AirDots S TWS earbuds launch date in India has been fixed for May 26. A few days ago, it was expected to be a new Redmi audio product. Now, with the company announcing the launch date, it is confirmed that Redmi is launching the new TWS earbud.

The new Bluetooth earbuds, which arrived in April as the successor to the Redmi AirDots standard version, have been teased on Amazon ahead of its launch. The earbuds will be launched as an Amazon exclusive product.

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain also confirmed through a teaser on his official Twitter profile that Redmi will announce a new headset in the country. This new headset will be the Redmi AirDots S. It has been cl eared through the teaser.

The event will take place in China on May 26, where the company might launch the Xiaomi Redmi 10X smartphone as well as some other devices. The event will start at 12PM in India, which will broadcast on the company's social channels.

Key Features Of Redmi AirDots S

The earbuds come with upgraded features but similar design as the Redmi AirDots. The Redmi AirDots S features include a 7.2mm dynamic driver.

For connectivity, the earbuds include dual-host and it also supports Google Assistant, Siri, and XiaoAI voice assistants. The earphones last up to 4 hours on a single charge and the case can be used for another 12 hours. It will offer a more stable connection through the Realtek RTL8763BFR chip.

The multifunctional side buttons of the earbuds help manage the sound. The device also includes a digital signal processor which reduces noise during calls.

The earbuds were launched in China last month with a price tag of 99 yuan, costing about $15. We can expect the same price for the Indian market.

We will have to wait a few days for the official announcement to know the exact price of the product, and all the features.

