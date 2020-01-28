Just In
Redmi Smartwatch India Launch Could Be Nearing, Gets BIS Certification
Recently, Redmi, the brand that became independent from Xiaomi back in 2019 unveiled a slew of devices such as power banks, routers, smart speakers, etc. at an event in China. Notably, these Redmi-branded products are yet to be launched in the global markets including India. It looks like things will change soon as the Redmi devices are likely coming to India soon.
Recently, it was tipped that the Redmi-branded laptops could be launched in India soon as the same was spotted at the BIS certification database. Now, it looks like the Redmi smartwatch will follow suit as it has received the BIS certification hinting at its imminent launch in India.
Redmi Smartwatch Gets Certified
Well, the Redmi smartwatch carrying the model number HMSH01GE and the registration number R-41150517 has received the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. This listing on the certification database suggests that the company is all set to bring this smartwatch soon into the Indian market.
For now, there is not much clarity regarding the smartwatch but the Weibo post by Redmi's Lu Weibing hints at a Redmi smartwatch. And, from the speculations, the Redmi smartwatch is likely to run the Wear OS platform and get the power from a Snapdragon Wear SoC. Well, the Weibo post reads, "How do you feel about the first Xiaomi Watch? Looking forward to the Redmi watch?"
What We Think
The company is not new to the smartwatch industry as it has the Xiaomi Mi Watch in its kitty. It is a wearable running Google's Wear OS topped with MIUI 11. The device gets the power from a Snapdragon 3100 chipset and a 570mAh battery. It is fitted with a 1.78-inch AMOLED square display and has 50m water resistance too.
If this speculation turns to be true, then the Redmi smartwatch that might use a Snapdragon Wear SoC could compete against the likes of similar smartwatches including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Apple Watch Series 5, and Huawei Watch GT2 that exist in the country. The Redmi offering might arrive with similar features as these and carry affordable pricing that might leave the smartwatch market segment in a disruptive state.
