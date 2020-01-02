ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Launches Mi Watch Color: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has expanded its fitness tracker series with the launch of its latest - Mi Watch Color in China. Earlier, the company was restricted to only smart bands but now with the launch of this new Mi Watch Color, it seems Xiaomi is ready for the smartwatch segment as well. The newly launched fitness tracker comes with a round dial, unlike the previous one which was launched with a rectangular dial.

    The company has launched the smartwatch with three dial and strap color options. The information about the smartwatch was posted on Weibo via official Mijia account.

    The company has only showcased the design of the Mi Watch Color and there is no information on the specifications of the device like the size of the dial, resolution of the display, sensors, processor, battery life, and memory. However, the company has revealed some features like call notifications, and QR code payment support, monitoring heart rate, sleep patterns, and outdoor activities.

    Xiaomi has also released a teaser video of the Mi Watch Color on Weibo which has revealed the color variants in which the smartwatch will go up for sale. According to the teaser video, the fitness tracker will arrive in black, gold, and silver color dial options. Besides, it will also offer straps in different materials like rubber, silicon, metal, and leather. This will allow users to choose their dial with the strap as per their preferences.

     

    The Weibo post also claims that the smartwatch is capable of delivering a long battery life. However, the battery capacity and pricing of the watch is yet to be revealed. Xiaomi has confirmed that the fitness tracker will go on sale starting January 3. There is no sign of global launch so far including India. Let's see when Xiaomi Mi Watch Color is planning to make a global debut.

