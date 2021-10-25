Redmi Watch 2 With AMOLED Display Price Revealed; Another Affordable Fitness Tracker? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 11 series is all set to debut on October 28. The upcoming Redmi launch event will also see the debut of a couple of other devices, including the highly anticipated Redmi Watch 2. The company has been teasing the possible specs of the upcoming smartwatch. At the same time, a popular Chinese retailer has revealed the pricing of the upcoming Redmi Watch 2.

Redmi Watch 2 Price Revealed

Redmi Watch 2 is one of the most anticipated smartwatches that's tipped to come with an affordable price tag. The smartwatch is set to launch on October 28. Prior to the official release, JD.com has listed the new Redmi Watch 2 on its website and has also revealed its pricing. Here, the pricing of the Redmi Watch 2 was revealed under JD's mobile app in the "Guess you like" widget.

Particularly, this widget displayed this upcoming wearable along with the pricing. Here, the Redmi Watch 2 is priced at CNY 399 (around Rs. 4,680). When the link was clicked, it said the product is yet to be announced.

Redmi Watch 2 Features: Everything We Know So Far

Redmi has been steadily teasing the features of the upcoming smartwatch. So far, the company has confirmed the Redmi Watch 2 would feature a 1.6-inch AMOLED display against the 1.4-inch LCD panel on the first-gen Redmi Watch launched last year. The display would offer a large screen-to-body ratio.

From the looks of it, the Redmi Watch 2 is going to be a large number of similarities to its predecessor. Of course, the larger display comes as an upgrade from the first-gen. Apart from this, the Redmi Watch 2 will pack the usual sensors like a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 reader, step tracker, GPS, and so on.

One can expect multiple sports modes on the Redmi Watch 2. Sleep monitoring, water resistance, automatic workout tracker, and other such features have also been tipped. Rumors suggest the Redmi Watch 2 is expected to come in three color options of Elegant Black, Space Blue, and Ivory. The smartwatch along with the Redmi Note 11 series will debut on October 28, revealing all features in detail.

