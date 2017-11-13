Riversong launches Wave BP and Wave FIT fitness bands in India

Thanks to India's health-conscious new generation, the popularity of fitness bands or trackers has increased a lot. This is why the China-based electronics manufacturer has launched its own series of fitness trackers in India.

Named as Wave BP and Wave FIT, these fitness trackers are lightweight and comes with a number of useful features. When it comes to the pricing, the products are priced aggressively with the aim to penetrate the budget segment of the market. The Wave BP carries a price tag of Rs. 3,299, whereas the Wave Fit is priced at Rs. 2,199. Moreover, both the products are connected with H Band 2.0 and RS Band apps respectively.

Users can install the apps from Google Play Store. While the Wave BP and Wave FIT share some common features, there are some differences among them. The Wave BP comes with enhanced sensors to help monitor the blood pressure. The Wave FIT, on the other hand, keeps a tab on the wearer's all-day activity.

Below are a few specifications for both the brands.

Wave BP Technical Specifications

CPU: Nordic nRF51822

OLED Display Screen: 0.87inch

Heart Rate Sensor: PD70-01C-TR7

Acceleration Senor: KXT J2- 1009

Battery: Li-Polymer 70mAh

Charging Current: 500mA(optimum)

Bluetooth: 4.1

Operating Temperature: -10 to 45

Charging Way: USB

Waterproof- IP67

Standby Time - 3-5 days

Wave Fit Technical Specifications

CPU: Nordic nRF51822

OLED Display Screen: 0.91inch

Heart Rate Sensor: PD70-01C-TR7

Acceleration Senor: KXT J2- 1009

Battery: Li-Polymer 90mAh

Charging Current: 500mA(optimum)

Bluetooth: 4.1

Operating Temperature: -10 to 45

Charging Way: Hook charger

Waterproof- IP67

Standby Time - 5-7 days

The products are exclusively available for purchase on Amazon India.

Speaking on the new range of fitness trackers, Mr. Navin Kumar, CEO (India), Riversong said "We are thrilled to launch our premium Fitness trackers, Wave BP and Wave Fit, in the Indian market. India is slowly emerging out to become a health-conscious nation, where its citizens have become empowered to make correct choices in their lifestyle."