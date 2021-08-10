Samsung Exynos W920 5nm SoC For Next Gen. Galaxy Wearables; How Is It Better? News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic will be powered by its latest and greatest wearable chipset- Exynos W920. Fabricated on a 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node, the new SoC integrates an LTE modem and promises better CPU/GPU performance with improved battery life.

The SoC also supports the new wearable OS, jointly developed by Samsung and Google to offer better software performance on Samsung's next generation Galaxy wearables.

Samsung Exynos W920 Specifications

The new wearable processor packs two Arm Cortex A55 cores and an Arm Mali G68 GPU. As per Samsung, the system on chip promises to offer 20-per cent improved CPU performance and ten times better graphics performance than its predecessor.

What this means is that the new Galaxy Wearables will offer faster application launches, smoother animations and better UI response. The next generation Galaxy wearables, including the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic will also feature a more interactive eye-catching 3D graphical user interface (GUI) on a QHD (960×540) display.

New FO-PLP Tech Ensures Compact Design & Bigger Batteries

The Exynos W920 is based on Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP), which is touted to be the smallest package currently available in the market for wearables. The processor's compact size allows manufacturers to fit larger batteries on wearables without increasing the dial's size and the overall weight.

That said, we can expect the upcoming and future Galaxy wearables to deliver longer battery life even with features like Always-On-Display that takes a toll on wearable's battery life. Samsung's new wearables will come fitted with a dedicated low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55, to enable AOD feature, thus reducing display power consumption under AOD mode as compared to its previous Exynos model. It will be interesting to see if other wearable manufacturers start using the technology to power up their smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The Exynos W920 supports a new unified wearable platform, which has been developed jointly by Samsung and Google. It will power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic and all upcoming Galaxy wearables. Notably, the new wearable is expected to blend the goodness of Samsung's smart wearable features with Google's ecosystem of apps and services.

Moving on, the Exynos W920 is embedded with a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem and also comes equipped with a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 for tracking speed, distance and elevation during outdoor activities.

Samsung will unveil the new wearables tomorrow along with the new Foldable devices and the new Galaxy Buds.

