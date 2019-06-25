Just In
- 3 min ago Google Pixel 4 To Capture Rich And Colorful Pictures, Thanks To P3 Color Capture Support On Android
- 27 min ago Garmin Forerunner 945: This GPS-Enabled Smartwatch Is Expensive Than Your Flagship Smartphone
- 38 min ago Your Favourite Android Games From Google Play Store Might Be Stealing Your Data
- 2 hrs ago How Bengaluru Evolved To Being Home To Hundreds Of Start-Ups And Tech Companies
Don't Miss
- News EPFO jobs: Last date to apply for 280 Assistant vacancies today; Steps to apply
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Australia take on England at Lord's on June 25, the day India won the World Cup under Kapil Dev
- Finance SBI Life Slips 5% On BNP Paribas' OFS Plans
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV500 BS-VI Seen Testing — Expected Launch Early 2020
- Movies Sunaina Roshan's Boyfriend REACTS To Her Family Opposing Their Relationship!
- Lifestyle Eat These Vitamin D-rich Foods For Improved Immunity & Bone Health
- Education Looking For Career In Management? Explore Why BBA MBA Integrated Course Is Best After Class 12
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Samsung Galaxy Fit e India Launch Imminent – How About Competition
Prior to the MWC 2019 tech show hosted in Barcelona in February, Samsung introduced a new range of fitness trackers - Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. These devices will be capable of tracking the distance you walk, bike, hop or row along with other activities. Four months after the announcement of these devices, it looks like the India launch is nearing.
Samsung Galaxy Fit e India Launch Imminent
A listing on the e-commerce portal Flipkart suggests that the company is in plans to launch the fitness trackers soon in India. Though there is no mention of the name of the device or the other details, the design hints that it could be the Galaxy Fit e. But the listing does not reveal any specific launch date for now. Maybe we can get to know more details in the coming days or weeks.
Samsung Galaxy Fit e Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Fit e lets users select from over 90 different activities manually via the Samsung Health app. The fitness tracker has enhanced sleep analysis as well as stress management features letting users monitor their wellbeing.
The Samsung wearable device is fitted with a 0.74-inch PMOLED display with a resolution of 64 x 128 pixels. Running Realtime OS, the Galaxy Fit e is compatible with devices based on Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 or above. It features MIL-STD 810G durability and can resist up to 50 meters under water. There is a MCU Cortex MO 96Hz processor and 70mAh battery with Pogo charging support.
Like any other fitness tracker in the market, this lineup from Samsung also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a slew of sensors including Accelerometer and HRM. The Galaxy Fit e was launched in White, Yellow and Black color options.
What Do We Think About Samsung Galaxy Fit e?
As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Fit e in India. Given that the device has been teased with a listing on Flipkart, we can expect its launch to happen sometime soon. When it comes to competition, this device will definitely face a tough competition as there are many other fitness bands in the country including the bestselling Xiaomi Mi Band 3. We need to wait to know how well it can beat the competition.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
27,200
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999