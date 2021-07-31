Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Live Images Leaked; Display Details Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for its next event, which will be bringing out the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 and the Galaxy Fold 3. Additionally, the South Korean company will be announcing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches. Ahead of the launch, the live images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Live Images Leak

The leaked images give us an idea of the features and specs of the upcoming wearable gadget. The images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 reveals silver and black color options. The smartwatch flaunts a physical bezel and two buttons on the right side. One can spot the leather strap of the wearable in two color choices.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic is said to be available in two models of 40mm and 44mm sizes. Like most premium smartwatches today, the upcoming Samsung device will offer 5ATM water resistance and even pack MIL-STD 810G military grade certification. Additionally, Samsung is offering Gorilla Glass DX+ protection for the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Launch: What To Expect?

One of the interesting features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is its UI. Samsung has upped its wearable game by merging the Tizen OS with Google Wear OS. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will be the first of many to pack this fusion UI. However, its exact functioning and operation are still under wraps.

Samsung claims the merged UI of Tizen OS and Google Wear OS will enhance the battery life and the overall smartwatch experience. Apart from this, previous leaks revealed rotating bezels for the smartwatches. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Active, the company might also introduce the Galaxy Watch 4 Active.

Here, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Active smartwatch is tipped to debut in aluminum and stainless steel options. As for the colors, the device will likely ship in black, grey, and white options. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (basic model) is said to launch in black, silver, rose gold, and dark green colors. We'll know more about the models and the pricing once the smartwatches launch on August 11.

