ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Out; Circular Dial, Rotating Bezels Tipped

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series has been doing rounds on the internet for the past few days. The latest leak has thrown light on the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. If these rumors are to be believed, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will sport a circular dial, rotating bezels, and will likely debut in four color options.

     

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Leaked

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Leak

    From the looks of it, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will borrow a couple of elements from the previous Galaxy Watch 2 Active. For instance, the upcoming smartwatch is tipped to pack rotating bezels that appeared on the previous-gen Galaxy Watch Active 2. Additionally, the new smartwatch will also flaunt a circular dial.

    The leaked report comes from Android Headlines, which has also revealed the smartwatch's functionality. For instance, the rotating bezels on the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are like the navigation control, allowing users to access the menu and select other functions. The report further claims the new Samsung smartwatch will launch in 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm sizes.

    The circular dial on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will include a protective layer by Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ to protect it from scratches. 5ATM and MIL-STD-810G certifications have also been tipped for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which will protect it from dust, water, and make it fall-resistant.

    The report also talks about the color variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Active. Firstly, the smartwatch is tipped to debut in aluminum and stainless steel options. As for the colors, the device will likely ship in black, grey, and white options.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Launch: What To Expect

    Samsung is yet to officially confirm the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series, which will also include the Active model. Reports suggest the two new smartwatch range would debut in August, where Samsung will be launching its flagship smartphones.

     

    Reports also suggest the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy 4 Active will run a fusion of Google Wear OS and Tizen OS. However, since there are mere rumors, we advise you to take it with a grain of salt.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung smartwatches news wearables
    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X