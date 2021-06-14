Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Spotted On FCC; Battery Size Of LTE, Wi-Fi Models Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is expanding its presence in the wearable market with its latest smartwatch. While the device is yet to get an official launch date, several reports have revealed the possible specs of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE and Wi-Fi models were spotted at the FCC listing, revealing its features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Appears On FCC

The alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with model numbers SM-R885 and SM-R880 appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Reports suggest these are the LTE and the Wi-Fi models of the upcoming Samsung smartwatch, respectively. The Wi-Fi model was spotted with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC.

Going into the details, the FCC listing has revealed a couple of key details of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Here, the device appeared with the battery model numbered EB-BR880ABY. Previous listings of this model number have revealed 240 mAh battery capacity. Plus, the smartwatch is equipped with EP-OR825, which supports 5W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE connectivity surfaces on FCC. As per previous leaks, it is set to debut in

40mm and 42mm size. #galaxywatch #fcc #samsung #sm855 pic.twitter.com/efxnLKgbif — Simranpal Singh (ਸਿਮਰਨਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ) (@simransingh931) June 14, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Launch: What To Expect

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is tipped to launch alongside the flagship Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 3. The South Korean company will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Watch4 as well as the Galaxy Watch Active4 at the event.

Particularly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is said to debut in two sizes 42mm and 46mm (which could also change to 41mm and 45mm) sizes. The Galaxy Watch Active4 will reportedly launch 40mm and 42mm sizes. Both smartwatches will likely run the latest WearOS version, which is now collaborated with Google and Fitbit.

Other rumored details of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 include a titanium alloy body with a 2D glass display and narrow bezels. Samsung could also launch a stainless-steel version of the smartwatch. Plus, a 5nm chip is tipped under the hood. While the features are expected to be premium, the upcoming Samsung smartwatch could skip a couple of features like non-invasive blood sugar monitoring.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is expected to arrive in India as it has appeared on the BIS listing. If the launch is in a few months, we can expect to hear more reports to keep the speculation going.

