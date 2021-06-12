Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4 Launch Tipped For This Month; Expected Features, Sale, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch Active 4 are the next products from the South Korean brand. The features of both smartwatches have already leaked online. Now, the latest leak by Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech claims that the upcoming Galaxy smartwatches will go on sale in select markets starting August 11.

He did not mention the launch date of these products. However, both watches are expected to announce at MWC 2021 in June. We will have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4: What We Know So Far

Both the units are said to come in two screen sizes. The Watch 4 will have 42mm and 46mm screen sizes, while the Watch Active 4 might come with 40mm and 42mm screen sizes with the model numbers SM-R860 and SM-R870 respectively.

Further, both are rumored to ditch Tizen, instead, they are said to come with Android OS. On the other hand, the 3C listing revealed that Watch 4 with a 42mm screen will pack a 240 mAh battery unit. Besides, both models are also said to come with 5W wireless chargers in the box.

Also, there are rumors that the smartwatches might not include charging adapters for select markets. Other features of the watches might include a 5nm Exynos chipset, official IP rating, an AMOLED panel, and so on. At this moment, other features are still unknown.

However, we expect to get more information in the coming days. Alongside, Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4: What We Think

At this moment there is nothing confirmed regarding the pricing of these products. However, considering the price of the Watch 3, the upcoming models are also expected to come at around Rs. 30,000.

However, we will suggest taking this as speculations. Besides, the upcoming Galaxy watch is also believed to give competition to the Apple Watch and the upcoming Facebook Watch which is said to come with camera sensors.

