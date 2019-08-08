Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has teamed up with Under Armour to unveil the special edition of the newly launched smartphone. Dubbed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition, this one is designed for runners and offers them a new level of fitness experience.

With the partnership with Under Armour, the smartwatch provides a connected running experience and unlocks performance advantages to help runners optimize their form and minimize injury risk with advanced features exclusive to this edition of the smartwatch.

Talking about specifications, the Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition has similar specifications as the regular variant unveiled earlier this week. But there are some interesting additions to this edition of the smartwatch.

Real-time Updates

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Under Armour Edition provides real-time fitness coaching. It uses data from the smartwatch or from the paired Under Armour Connected Footwear. It will provide visual feedback and audio cues for users during workout to help them improve their stride and continue the path towards fitness. Post-workout, users will get in-depth details and coaching tips on their smartphone.

MapMyRun Membership

Samsung has teamed up with MyMapRun to provide users of the Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition with personalized training plans and coaching tips that help them achieve their goals. The smartwatch comes with six months of free MapMyRun Premium Membership for users to access training plans and make the most out of the workout session.

When paired with the Galaxy Buds, users can get audio coaching cues at regular intervals. Besides this, the smartwatch can connect to Under Armour's HOVR high-performance running footwear with MayMyRun. This is exclusive to the special edition model of the smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition is lightweight and features a sporty aluminum body. It has a watch face and two sizes - 40mm with Mod Gray strap and 44mm with Black Strap. Both these straps are made with Fluoroeslastomer (FKM) and feature a breathable design, which is comfortable.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition is priced at $309 (approx. Rs. 22,000) and will go on sale during the fall. For now, there is no specific release date for this smartwatch.

How About Competition

We are yet to know when the company will launch the latest generation of smartwatch in India. If it does, then it will be a direct rival to the Apple Watch series in the premium wearable market segment. Moreover, the features of the Samsung Galaxy Active2 Under Armour Edition appear to be quite attractive to make it standout in the competition.

