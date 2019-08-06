Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Announced – Price, Sale Date And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After weeks of leaks and speculations, Samsung has taken the wraps of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 ahead of the Galaxy Note10 unveiling. The smartwatch is the sequel to the Galaxy Watch Active launched earlier this year. It comes in two sizes and styles and features a round-shaped AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been launched in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm with 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch displays. The smartwatch has a curved Super AMOLED display with a rotatable bezel to select favorite apps. It comes in two styles - a casual edition with an aluminum chassis and FKM wrist band and a premium version with a leather strap and stainless steel body. Users can replace the strap of both these versions with any 20mm band.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and adheres to the MIL-STD-810G military standard to withstand harsh climatic conditions. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance letting users wear it while swimming as well.

The upgraded Samsung's One UI offers a clear, natural and simple user experience for navigation with My Style color extraction algorithm in the Galaxy Wearable app. It will let you take a photo of the outfit and choose from five different color patterns to change the watch face in a few seconds.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 manually tracks over 39 workouts with seven of them activated automatically including swimming, cycling, rowing machine, dynamic workouts, elliptical machine, walking and running. There are new health sensors at its rear to take readings faster and help you track real-time stress levels via Samsung Health.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Specifications

The Samsung smartwatch's 44mm model flaunts 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixels while the 40mm model features 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with the same resolution. It is an Always On display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. Under its hood, there is a dual-core Exynos 9110 SoC with 768MB RAM or 1.5GB RAM (LTE variant) and 4GB storage space.

It runs Tizen-based Wearable OS and has features including heart rate monitoring, electrocardiagram, gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer and ambient light sensor. There are standard connectivity features and a 340mAh battery or 247mAh battery in the 44mm and 40mm models respectively with support for wireless charging.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm aluminum model is priced at $279.99 (approx. Rs. 20,000). The 40mm stainless steel variant is priced at $446 (approx. Rs. 31,500). When it comes to the 44mm model, the aluminum variant is priced at $299.99 (approx. Rs. 21,200) and the stainless steel variant is priced at $469 (approx. Rs. 33,200). The 40mm LTE stainless steel variant is priced at $502 (approx. Rs. 35,600) and the 44mm LTE stainless steel variant is priced at $525 (approx. Rs. 37,000).

It has been announced that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available for pre-order from August 23 and will go on sale from September 13 in Europe. In US, the pre-order date is September 6 and the sale date is September 27.

What We Think

We are yet to know when the company will launch the latest generation of smartwatch in India. If it does, then it will be a direct rival to the Apple Watch series in the premium wearable market segment.

