Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro sale debuts today on Flipkart with launch offers

The Samsung Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro were launched in India last month after their unveiling at the IFA 2017. These wearables were priced at Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 13,590 respectively in India.

At the time of the launch of these Samsung wearables in the country, it was announced that the Gear Fit2 Pro will be available for purchase starting from December 11 via Flipkart. The pre-booking for the same debuted on December 4.

Being the first day of sale, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is available along with a slew of introductory offers. The online retailer Flipkart is offering no cost EMI and the EMI amount starts from Rs. 2,265 per month. Also, there are normal EMI that attracts additional charges starting from Rs. 659 per month. On using an Axis bank credit card, the buyers can avail an additional 5% discount on the purchase. Also, Samsung announced that the buyers can get EMI option from Bajaj Finance at zero percent interest.

To refresh the specs, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro features a new buckle clasp that was not seen on the original Gear Fit2. The wearable is water resistant and is capable of surviving up to 50 meters under water. The device has a relatively larger 1.5-inch Super AMOLED curved display with 216 x 432 pixel resolution in comparison to that of its predecessor.

The hardware aspects of the Gear Fit2 Pro include a 1GHz dual-core chipset that is teamed up with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal memory capacity. The wearable is powered by a 200mAh battery and bundles connectivity features such as Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and Wi-Fi. The device runs Samsung's Tizen OS and there are slew of sensors such as barometer, gyroscope, and heart rate sensor.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro helps the users meet their daily fitness goals in the current competitive lifestyle with all these features and capabilities.