Samsung Gear S4 gets ECC nod; tipped to pack a bigger battery

In the past couple of days, we have reported a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Tab S4. The devices were reported to have received certification in the US with the FCC. And now, in Europe Samsung's Gear S4 has received its certification with the ECC, which means the device is approaching its release.

As always the listing has included very less information about the device. Although there are rumors floating on the web claiming that the company is going to make some major upgrades in the pipeline.

The new Samsun Gear S4 is expected to come with a bigger battery than the previous model. It's been reported that the company has achieved this with the help of a smaller processor. In addition, the company is also said to be adding a new sub-display which will be hidden below a semi-transparent rotating bezel. With each turn, users will get a new menu which will display the apps that are running in the background.

Samsung is also said to improve the sleep tracking and water & dust resistance of the smartwatch. Apart from that, the Gear S4 is also expected to come in two variants, in an attempt to compete with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4. Furthermore, in terms of colors the Gear S4 is expected to be launched in three colors including black, silver and gold.

Talking about the release date, the rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Gear S4 will be going to launch in early August, along with the launch of Galaxy Note 9. So we might get to see the launch of two new devices at a time.

As of now, there is no information available in terms of pricing and availability of the wearable. So, it's better to keep calm and wait for the official launch of the product. Until then we request our reader's to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

