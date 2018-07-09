Samsung Gear S4 might launch as Galaxy Watch based on Wear OS

Samsung is reported to be gearing up to launch a new Galaxy smartwatch -the Gear S4. Rumors have already started circulating on the web about the upcoming smartwatch. Famous leakster Ice Universe revealed that the company might launch the Galaxy Watch with Android Wear and will ditch the Tizen OS.

In the twitter post Ice Universe said, "About Gear S4 (probably called Galaxy Watch) Based on Android Wear, 470mAh battery, PLP package, it is expected to have new UX interaction and blood pressure measurement."

This could be a surprising move from the company by ditching its very own Tizen OS in favor of Android Wear. Samsung will also introduce a brand new UX interaction and blood pressure measurement in the upcoming smartwatch. The smartwatch is also said to have a 470mAh battery, which might last longer than the Gear S3.

According to the reports, the new UX interaction might replace the rotating bezel which was debuted with the Gear S2 back in 2016. It's has been reported that Samsung is preferring an application processor built using Panel Level Packaging, which will offer a thinner profile and cheaper pricing compared to its predecessors.

What's new?

The Gear S4 will feature improved internal hardware and will focus more on health and fitness tracking. The device is powered by the company's S Health service, including enhanced sleep monitoring, according to the report.

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil the Gear S4 later in 2018, but no specific time has been announced. With the gear Sport and Gear S3 seeing the light of day in last two editions of IFA, we might see the Gear S4 at this year's iteration of IFA.

Samsung is also said to improve the sleep tracking and water & dust resistance of the smartwatch. Apart from that, the Gear S4 is also expected to come in two variants, in an attempt to compete with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4. Furthermore, the Gear S4 is expected to be launched in three colors including black, silver and gold.

As of now, there is no information available in terms of pricing and availability of the wearable. So, it's better to keep calm and wait for the official launch of the product. Until then we request our reader's to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

