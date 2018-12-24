Samsung new Gear Sport successor expected to launch alongside Galaxy S10

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch back in August along with the launch of Galaxy Note 9. It seems that the company is now working on the successor of the Gear Sport. The new smartwatch comes with a model number of SM-R500 and codename Pulse.

According to reports, the development of the smartwatch started this month, with R500XXE0ARL5 the initial software version. The report also claims that the watch might be known as Galaxy Sport. As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Sport will be backed by 4GB of internal storage and runs on Tizen OS.

Since it will be the successor of Gear Sport, it has to be all about fitness. The Original Gear Sport came with model number SM-R600, so it's tough to say that the SM-R500 will be a proper upgrade or not. The Gear Sport came in only one size (1.2 inches), which considerably limited its appeal.

Just like its predecessor Galaxy Sport will also be expected to come with Bixby support and Bixby Reminder. The Bixby notifications which you can see on your phone will also be shown up on the new watch. This feature was missing on the previous model. It has been expected that the software update will bring this feature to the Galaxy Watch later down the line.

The launch date of the smartwatch is not disclosed, but some reports are indicating a launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10. We can more information on the smartphone in the coming future.