Is Samsung Working On A Solar-Powered Smartwatch?
Samsung has already achieved a feat with foldable smartphones. Now, it appears to be eying to revolutionize the wearable market segment. It is tipped that the company is toying with the idea to incorporate solar cells onto smartwatches. We say so as a Samsung smartwatch patent with the solar charging tech has hit the headlines.
Samsung Solar-Powered Smartwatch Patent
This speculation has hit the web as a report by SamMobile citing LetsGoDigital has come across a patent filed on USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on September 16. This new patent shows the usual Galaxy smartwatch with a unique feature. Its strap appears to be fitted with solar cells. Though the patent fails to show the efficiency of the solar charging technology on smartwatches, it is definitely unique.
If the company launches such solar-powered smartphones, then we can expect it to implement this tech in the future models of Galaxy Watch. Given that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was just unveiled, it is safe to believe that the tech, which is under development could be reserved for upcoming models and the latest offering will not undergo any changes.
Samsung Wants To Switch To Solar?
Nevertheless, solar cells are still awaiting a long way of development to become an efficient alternative to traditional battery charging solutions. Already, Samsung could be experimenting with this tech in order to provide auxiliary power but this should increase the time it needs between the charging cycles to make wearables more eco-friendly.
Besides smartwatches, the South Korean tech giant is also speculated to be working on more devices that will be powered by solar energy. As a piece of evidence to this, the company recently adopted solar power for its latest QLED smart TV remotes. Moreover, Samsung achieved 100 percent reusable energy at the factories it has set up in the USA, Europe, and China. While there could be other devices in the line to get the solar charging tech, smartwatches are a great candidate to test this technology.
However, one thing that we need to keep in mind is that not all patents come to reality and we cannot take this as a confirmation for a solar-powered smartwatch.
