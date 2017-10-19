Samsung to introduce a new VR headset featuring positional tracking

Samsung plans to bring out a new VR headset that will come equipped with positional tracking. This revelation has come from the company's VP Taeyong Kim, who held a small talk at Samsung's Developer Conference.

As of now, there is not much information available regarding the upcoming headset. We don't even know what is it going to be called. This is because Samsung did not officially mention anything about the headset during the conference keynote. Hence, we assume that the product is still in its early development phase. Having said that, at least, we can expect the positional tracking feature for sure.

Other than that, the VP hinted about a few other features. In addition to the inside-out positional tracking capabilities, which Samsung is said to be working with Intel to bring it to life, the headset will also arrive with 6DoF motion controls. The 6DoF motion controls will allow for more depth of field like effects. For example, users could have the ability to reach out in front and touch or even grab objects.

Currently, the majority of mobile VR headsets use 3DoF controls. Even the Samsung Gear VR headset is equipped with it. So it is needless to say, 6DoF controls will significantly change the VR experience for users.

Samsung didn't clarify whether this would be the next member of the Gear VR lineup. Presumably, it could be a standalone mobile VR headset just like the HTC VIVE Focus. Apart from that, we are also expecting a few new features on the headset.

