Samsung 360 Round camera can create and live stream 3D content for VR

Earlier today, we saw that Samsung has announced the Connect Tag. In addition to this product, the company has also taken the wraps off the 360 Round camera.

As its name suggests, the Samsung 360 Round can shoot 360-degree videos. The camera has 17 lenses, eight stereo speakers positioned horizontally and a single vertically positioned lens. The camera from Samsung can stream and record high-quality 3D content for the VR (Virtual Reality) purposes. The single vertical lens on the Samsung 360 Round is capable of live streaming 4K UHD 3D video and spatial audio. It can also create 3D images with depth.

Also read: Samsung has announced Bixby 2.0

The Samsung 360 Round has 17 cameras with a 2M image sensor and f/1.8 aperture. There are six internal microphones in order to capture the spatial audio and two external microphone ports as well. The camera can record and live stream both 3D and 2D content at 4K resolution with a frame rate of 30 fps in either X264 or X265 format. The Samsung 360 Round has 10GB RAM and 40GB eMMC internal storage space that can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card as well as up to 2TB using SSD.

The Samsung 360 Round camera has a USB Type-C and LAN port to connect and transfer the recorded videos quickly. There are sensors such as accelerometer and gyrometer as well. The device measures 205 x 205 x 76.8 mm and weighs in at 1.93 kg. According to the company, it is claimed that the 360 Round camera does not require a fan for the cooling purposes. Apparently, we can infer that the camera will be pretty quiet and silent as it functions.

Also read: Samsung launches new ARTIK Secure IoT Modules and Security Services

The camera from Samsung's stable comes with two PC software - one to control the camera, stream the content and view the same and the other for post processing as the camera will stitch all the images together to create a virtual effect.

In order to use the bundled software, the PC should have some minimum requirements such as Windows 10 64-bit OS for 4K video editing, Intel Core i7-6700K or above, 16GB RAM and Nvidia GTX 1080 x 1ea GPU. For the post processing requirements, the device should have minimum Intel Core i7-6950X or above with Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti x 2ea GPU and 32GB RAM.

The Samsung 360 Round camera will go on sale this month but the exact date has not been revealed by the company. Even its pricing has not been announced for now but there are reports tipping that the same might cost $10,500 (approx. Rs. 6,83,000).