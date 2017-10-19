Samsung Connect Tag lets you track your loved ones, pets and other important stuff

Samsung Electronics has announced the Samsung Connect Tag that is a new way to keep track of your loved ones, valuables and more. It is the first consumer product that uses the narrowband network technology (NB-IoT, Cat.M1), which is designed for small data utilization, ability to securely connect to the internet and low power consumption.

The Samsung Connect Tag provides smart location notifications based on the narrowband network thereby leveraging the internet services to know the location information in order to enhance the security of your family. This product works with the GPS, Wi-Fi based positioning aka WPS, and Cell ID in order to receive accurate location information both indoors and outdoors to facilitate effortless location tracking.

Samsung Connect Tag is too compact that it can be attached to the backpack of a child to track the child's location or clipped to the dog's collar. The tracking and notification capabilities will definitely reduce anxiety about the favorite items or loved ones and lets you use technology to enhance the security of your family.

Showing the commitment of Samsung towards a seamless IoT experience, the Samsung Connect Tag will be tied to the SmartThings ecosystem that works in conjunction with the smart home appliances. This product can trigger the smart home products as and when you enter a specific zone and you will get a notification when the person or subject you are in that zone.

If the Connect Tag was used on your car key and you have lost the key, then you can just tap a button on your smartphone to know the location of the Connect Tag. There is a 'Send My' location feature that will send the current location of the subject to the guardian. Besides this, you can also choose to receive periodic location notifications.