Sennheiser IE 600 Earphones With Mars Rover Materials Launched; Price & Specifications

Sennheiser IE 600 premium in-ear earphones have been launched in India. The latest Sennheiser headphones flaunt a highly rugged design and are made from the same materials, which were used for NASA's Mars Rover. The company claims that the Sennheiser IE 600 provides a strong natural sound with high-fidelity to the users.

Sennheiser IE 600 Design, Features, Specifications

One of the biggest highlights of the Sennheiser IE 600 is that it is made using a patented 3D printing processor, which contains ZR01 amorphous zirconium. It is a metal, which provides three times the hardness as well as flexural strength of steel. The wearable has high hardness and bend resistance. Notably, the Sennheiser IE 600 flaunts a surface finish made from metal dust, which makes it corrosion and scratch resistant.

The housing of the Sennheiser IE 600 earbuds is made from gold-plated MMCX connectors. Notably, the device's cable can be removed from the earbuds and the users can use any other cable of their choice. The accessory has the TrueResponse transducer, which is a single 7mm driver which is responsible for extra-wide frequency range of 4Hz-46.5kHz. The wearable has the ultra-low distortion-free music reproduction. The device carries the system impedance of 18 Ω.

The company claims that it has tined the acoustic back volume of the wearble inside the nozzle of the IE600. This allows it to achieve a tonally neutral and more intimate sound. The acoustic system of the audio accessory has been optimized to produce a steep bass slope. The device comes with silicone and memory foam eartips, which are available in three sizes - Small, Medium, and Large. The length of the wired cable is 125cm.

Sennheiser IE 600 Price In India, Availability

The Sennheiser IE 600 comes with a premium price tag of Rs. 59,990 and is available in a single gray color. The audio accessory will be up for grabs on the company's website and via major e-commerce platforms across the country.

The Sennheiser IE 600 will be competing against other premium earphones like the Shure Aonic 5, FiiO FA9, FiiO FH9, Thieaudio Oracle, and the Camfire Audio Holocene. These are being offered in the similar price range and can be purchased from Headphone Zone and other channels.

