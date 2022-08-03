Sony LinkBuds: India's First Open Back-Type TWS Launched News oi-Vivek

Sony has officially launched its latest and unique TWS earphones -- the LinkBuds in India. The Sony LinkBuds come with an open ring design with transparent audio, and Sony calls it a "Never Off" wearing experience.

The Sony LinkBuds come in 5 sizes to offer a comfortable fit for different ear shapes. Depending on the external environment, the LinkBuds can automatically change the volume, again, this feature can be turned off. Interestingly, the earbuds also have a speak-to-chat feature, where the music will automatically pause when you start talking, and the same will resume when done with the same.

Just like the more premium WF-1000XM4, the Sony LinkBuds also support 360 reality audio. Similarly, the LinkBuds can also offer various touch gesture support, and users can even access Google Assistant and Alexa. The LinkBuds are also an IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance, making them workout ready.

Sony LinkBuds Battery Life

The Sony LinkBuds can deliver 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Similarly, the carry case can offer additional 12 hours of battery life. In total, on a single charge, the Sony LinkBuds can last up to 17.5 hours. The LinkBuds also support fast charging, where a quick 10 minutes of charging can offer 90 minutes of listening time.

How Much Does Sony LinkBuds Cost?

The Sony LinkBuds will be priced at Rs. 19,990 and will be available on Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive) and major e-commerce platforms. Users who pre-order the LinkBuds between 4th August and 12th August 2022 can get an additional benefit of Rs. 7,000, which includes Rs. 2,000 cashback.

By combining the launch offer, the Sony LinkBuds will be available in India for Rs. 12,990, and the LinkBuds will be available for purchase starting on the 13th of August 2022. If you are looking for a unique TWS earphone, then the Sony LinkBuds look like a great option.

